Services
Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels
2130 Highway 35
Ocean, NJ 07712
(732) 446-4242
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
home of Randi and Tony Gradone
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
home of Randi and Tony Gradone
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Zubalsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton Zubalsky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Milton Zubalsky Obituary
Milton Zubalsky

Ocean Township - Milton Zubalsky, 97, of Ocean, died April 30th, 2019. He was raised and schooled in Hoboken, NJ.

He was predeceased by his son Donald. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Helen, whom he met at the Jersey shore, his daughter Randi Gradone and her husband Tony of Ocean, and his daughter-in-law Suzanne Zubalsky of Los Angelas, CA. Four grandchildren and their spouses: Zack and August Zubalsky, Jared and Dianne Zubalsky, Danielle and Steven Reisler, and Wes and Alyson Gradone. Six great-grandchildren: Zach, Julia, Liv, Shay, Jack, and Denzin. He adored his family.

He attended NYU pre-law and John Marshall Law. He was an automobile dealer for his entire life. Mr. Zubalsky was an avid golfer, tennis player, and was always the life of the party. He loved to sing and entertain, but mostly he loved his Helen. "THE BEST OF TIMES" was his mantra.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be Friday May 3rd, 2019 from 12pm-4pm and 6:30pm-9pm, at the home of Randi and Tony Gradone. Donations in his memory can be made to MS Association of America or to the . Bloomfield-Cooper, Ocean, are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now