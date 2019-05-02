|
|
Milton Zubalsky
Ocean Township - Milton Zubalsky, 97, of Ocean, died April 30th, 2019. He was raised and schooled in Hoboken, NJ.
He was predeceased by his son Donald. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Helen, whom he met at the Jersey shore, his daughter Randi Gradone and her husband Tony of Ocean, and his daughter-in-law Suzanne Zubalsky of Los Angelas, CA. Four grandchildren and their spouses: Zack and August Zubalsky, Jared and Dianne Zubalsky, Danielle and Steven Reisler, and Wes and Alyson Gradone. Six great-grandchildren: Zach, Julia, Liv, Shay, Jack, and Denzin. He adored his family.
He attended NYU pre-law and John Marshall Law. He was an automobile dealer for his entire life. Mr. Zubalsky was an avid golfer, tennis player, and was always the life of the party. He loved to sing and entertain, but mostly he loved his Helen. "THE BEST OF TIMES" was his mantra.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be Friday May 3rd, 2019 from 12pm-4pm and 6:30pm-9pm, at the home of Randi and Tony Gradone. Donations in his memory can be made to MS Association of America or to the . Bloomfield-Cooper, Ocean, are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 2, 2019