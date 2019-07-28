Services
Mina Latham


1935 - 2019
Mina Latham Obituary
Mina Latham

Toms River - Mina Latham, 84, of Toms River, NJ, passed away July 25th. She was born and raised in Lakewood, NJ. She graduated from Lakewood High School, class of 1953. She was predeceased by her parents Bob and Connie Blackman and her husband of almost 51 years, Jack Latham.

For many years, Mina lived in Boston, MA and with her husband they owned a resume business and an art gallery on Newbury Street. In the early 70's, she moved to South Florida, where she lived for 24 years owning and operating a head hunting agency.

She returned to NJ in 1994 and became the Director of the Employers Council for the State of NJ, which operated under the auspices of the Department of Labor.

Mina retired in 2006, which left her time to volunteer in the Food Pantry and Thrift Shop at All Saints Episcopal Church.

She leaves many saddened cousins, a niece, Robin, a nephew, Ricky and friends who will reflect upon the fun times with Mina.

A memorial service will be held in the near future at All Saints Episcopal Church. Donations can be made in Mina's memory to the food pantry at All Saints Episcopal Church, Lakewood, NJ.

Services are under the direction of Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019
