Tinton Falls - Minerva G. McSwieney (otherwise known as Mickie by all her family, friends and colleagues), age 87 of Tinton Falls, passed away on Friday July 31, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband of 46 years, John L. McSwieney in 2008. Mickie was born on November 24, 1932 to the late Anthony and Angela Gatta.



Mickie attended Asbury Park High School before receiving her Bachelor of Science in education from the University of Delaware in 1954. She received a master's in education from Rutgers University. Mickie started her career as a teacher in Monmouth County. She had received many awards and achievements in leadership and advocacy for women. Mickie was founder and first President of the Displaced Homemakers Network (DHN) of New Jersey Inc. She also served as Director of the Asbury Park Displaced Homemaker Center where she made her most significant contributions to the betterment of women who wanted to re-enter the workforce after leaving difficult family situations. In addition, she served as Chair of Region II of Women's Work, the national organization for Displaced Homemakers. Mickie was the Director of The Women's Center at Brookdale Community College. Her contributions to the lives of women consisted of efforts to obtain state funding for programs that related to the success and fulfilment of women's lives. Even after retirement from education, she continued her service to the DHN by acting as an advisor to the group and its Historian. Mickie was a life-long member of the Woman's Club of Asbury Park.



Mickie is survived by her two sons, John A. and his wife Judith of Stillwater, N.Y., Anthony M. and his wife Diane of East Brunswick, N.J., She was a loving and devoted grandmother to her four grandchildren Gabriela and Joshua and Ryan and Matthew.



Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8 pm in Buckley Funeral Home, 509 2nd Ave., Asbury Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday August 6 at 10:30 am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Asbury Park. Internment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Neptune. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Womens Club of Asbury Park, 57 Wickapecko Dr. Ocean Twp. NJ 07712. Due to current Covid Restrictions, masks and social distancing requirments are to be observed both at the church and the funeral home.









