Minnie Jankowski
Minnie Jankowski

Lakewood and formerly Wall Twp. - It is with great sadness that the family of Minnie Jankowski announces her passing on September 8, 2020 at age 91. Minnie, our beloved mother and grandmother, was the most selfless and loving human being, she will be deeply missed. She will never be forgotten and always loved by her children, Steven and his wife Deb, Christine, Marianne and her grandchildren, Shaye, Damon, Beth, Meghan, Katie and Christopher. We know she is at peace. Born and raised in Asbury Park, Minnie lived in Neptune and Wall before moving to Lakewood. She was an employee at NJ Bell and Midlantic National Bank for many years.

Minnie was predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years C. Raymond Jankowski in 2015. Surviving are her son Steven of Wall, daughters Christine of Toms River and Marianne of West Palm Beach, FL, grandchildren Shaye & Damon Lindsley, Elizabeth, Katherine, Megan and Christopher Mecca.

Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4-7 pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Catharine Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:30am, with interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Neptune.

Please be advised that due to Covid-19 executive orders of Gov. Murphy, please be reminded that all gatherings are under capacity limitations and masks and social distancing are required.

For more information, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Catharine Church
SEP
12
Interment
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
