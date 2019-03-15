|
Minnie L. Hong
Manahawkin - Minnie L. Hong (nee Lee), age 91 of Manahawkin N.J. passed away on March 13, 2019. Born in Buffalo, NY, she lived in Astoria, NY prior to Manahawkin NJ where she resided for the last 3 years. Prior to her retirement, Minnie was a Pharmacist and was the owner/operator of Lee's Pharmacy, Astoria, NY.
She is predeceased by her husband, Robert C. Hong, her son, Robert YC Hong, and her three brothers, William, David and Charles Lee.
Minnie is survived by her son, Dr. William YC Hong, MD, her daughter, Janice LC Hong, her sister, Dorothy Lee and her granddaughter, Jia Hong.
She was loved by Lori Hong, Katie Lockwood and Thomas Kupfer.
Visiting hours will be Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 10am to 2pm with a service during visiting hours at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Rd, Manahawkin, NJ 08050. Interment will take place Monday, March 18, 12pm at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 15, 2019