Minnie Lee Oliver-Harris
Minnie Lee Oliver-Harris

Long Branch - Minnie Lee Oliver-Harris, 76, of Long Branch, passed away on Tuesday, May 12th, at Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel. Please see funeral home website for further details at www.jacquelinemryanfh.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jacqueline M Ryan Home For Funerals
233 Carr Ave
Keansburg, NJ 07734
(732) 787-1177
May 13, 2020
REST PEACEFULLY IN GOD'S LOVING ARMS AUNTIE MINNIE
Yvette Simmons
Friend
