Minnie (DelSantro) Roland
West Long Branch - 91, died peacefully at her home with her family, on Saturday, July 20. She was born on Christmas Sunday, in Belleville, NJ. Minnie was a graduate of Montclair State and a school teacher at Deal School for 35 years. She also worked at Steinbach and the Hilton (LB). Her family meant everything to her. She loved going to lunch with her friends and was always ready for a celebration.
She is survived by her two daughters, Carol Arcomano and Lisa Smolenyak Roland, son-in-law, Jon Arcomano, and four grandchildren, Jon Nicholas, Kyle, Donovan and Kara, and pooch, Ruby.
For information about the memorial, contact Lisa- [email protected] or [email protected]
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019