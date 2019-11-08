Services
Hoffman Funeral Home
415 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-2454
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hoffman Funeral Home
415 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Hoffman Funeral Home
415 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Long Branch - Miriam E. (nee Megill) Miller, 97, of Long Branch passed away peacefully in the home that she grew up in on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Miriam was a lifelong resident of Long Branch. She was a devoted communicant of St. Luke's Methodist Church, Long Branch. Together with her husband they owned and operated Irven Bob Miller Inc, Long Branch.

Miriam was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Irven G "Bob" Miller Sr. and her daughter Miriam "Bonnie" Graminski. She is survived by her son Irven G. Miller Jr. and his wife Kathryn of West Long Branch, Grandchildren, David Graminski and his wife Maria, Shrewsbury, Patrice Miller and her husband Kevin Boyette, Jackson, Kate McIntyre and her husband Robbie of London, England and Matthew Miller, Jersey City. Great grandchildren Parker Shorie, Lyla Miller, Kahana, Kalani, Koa and Kaia McIntrye and Ethan and Gavin Gramisnki and her sister Helen Megill, Farmingdale, NJ.

In lieu of flowers donations to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 535 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740 in Miriam's memory would be greatly appreciated.

Visitation will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Home, 415 Broadway, Long Branch on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1:00pm until the time of the Funeral Service at 4:00pm. Interment will be private. Condolences may be sent to www.Hoffmanfuneral.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
