Crabiel Park West Funeral Chapel
239 LIVINGSTON AVENUE
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 828-2332
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
1931 - 2019
Modesta Rivera Obituary
Modesta Rivera

North Brunswick - Mrs. Modesta Rivera, 87, passed away at her home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was born in Barranquita, Puerto Rico, came to the United States settling in New Brunswick for 49 years before moving to North Brunswick 5 years ago.

Modesta was a congregant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel RC Church in New Brunswick for many years. She was a very religious person and loved praying and her church.

Modesta was employed by and retired from Irving Products. She then became the family caretaker. Not only did Modesta raised many of her grandchildren, the neighborhood children were always at her home. She loved to cook and always fed her family and the whole neighborhood. Modesta was a loving, caring and very calm person.

Predeceased by her parents Pablo and Ramona Rivera and husband Pedro, she is survived by her loving children Jose, Victor, Margarito, Wilfredo, Steve, Antonia Arriaga, Migdalia, Laura Rosenberg and Irma Rivera-Faraci, her cherished 35 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.

Visitation was held yesterday at the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ. Family and friends may call today from 9 - 10 am. A Funeral Blessing will be held a 10 am at the funeral home followed by interment at Van Liew Cemetery, North Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 2, 2019
