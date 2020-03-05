|
|
Mona A. Sullivan
Port St. Lucie, FL - Mona A. Sullivan, of Port St. Lucie, FL formally from Little Silver, NJ. Mom, Grandmother, Aunt Mona, received her angel wings for her final destination, "heaven" peacefully on February 28, 2020. She was 91 years young.
Mona was born on December 22, 1928 to the late Mary Rose and Peter Asmar in Newark, NJ.
Mona graduated Keansburg High School, NJ. She also attended Monmouth University, West Long Branch, NJ. She was very active in her parish, St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, Keansburg, NJ.
The biggest love and happiness in Mona's life came from her grandchildren!
Mona was employed as a civilian for the Federal Government, Fort Monmouth, NJ in 1955 as a Secretary, Typist. There she met her first husband, Melvin H. Willis, Sr., a sub-contractor. After starting a family and moving to Little Silver, NJ. Melvin, Sr. predeceased her suddenly in December, 1964 Mona returned to Fort Monmouth, CECOM as a Supervisor, Troubleshooter. In August, 1971, Mona re-married Francis X. Sullivan, a widower who worked at Bell Labs, Holmdel, NJ. After 28 years, Frank predeceased her in May 1999.
Mona was predeceased by her brothers: Andrew, Hubert, and Raymond, Sr.
Mona was a very strong and faithful woman. Her children and grandchildren were always by her side. She was a parishioner of St. James R.C. Church Red Bank, NJ. for 60 years.
Mona is survived by her loving children; daughter, Stephanie Willis Seigfried, and her husband Thomas Sr. of Castleton, VT son, Melvin Howard Willis, Jr. and his wife Ekaterina Willis of Port St. Lucie, FL Precious Grandchildren, "Dollies" Stephen, Thomas Jr., Nicholas, and Olivia. Mona also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Mom and Grammy we will forever miss you Heaven is now your new home.
May all the angels surround you and God guide you from above.
A Visitation celebrating her life will be 3:00 - 7:00 pm, Sunday, March 8th at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, NJ 07701. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Monday, March 9th at St. James R.C. Church 94 Broad St. Red Bank, NJ with interment immediately following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery 100 Chapel Hill Rd. Middletown, NJ 07701.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to the National Federation of the Blind. (nfb.org).
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020