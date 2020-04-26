|
Mona Eliza Kennedy
Whiting - On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Mona E. Kennedy, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of93. Mona was born May 15, 1926 in Indiana, PA to Lloyd and Alta Mae Cessna. She received a degree from Dubois Business School after her High School graduation.
She worked as a bookkeeper for-Lamke Coal Company. On October 6, 1951 she was married to Kenneth L. Kennedy and was married for almost 33 years untilher husband passed away on July 24, 1984. Her last employment was at America's Keswick in Whiting, NJ where she served as a hostess and front desk attendant. She was a beloved member of Ocean County Baptist Church in Toms River, NJ. Mona's creativity was demonstrated through sewing and crafting. She was content with little and grateful for much. Her love was evident through her generosity and her joy for life manifested itself in a contagious laughter. To ,be known by her was to be loved by her. She is survived by her son James Kennedy and her daughter Marie Ann Gadley as well as 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and affectionately remembered as our "Baw". Arrangements are by Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home Whiting
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020