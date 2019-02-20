|
Monica Grilo
Long Branch - Monica Gabriela Grilo, 23 of Long Branch, died on February 15, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Born in Vagos, Portugal, she had lived in Long Branch since 1997. Monica graduated from the Long Branch High School in 2014.
She was predeceased by her grandfathers, Manuel Da Rocha and Joao Grilo. Surviving are her mother, Maria Rocha Chaves; step-father, Davi Chaves; her father, Joao Gabriel Grilo; her grandmothers, Mecilia da Rocha and Noemia Grilo and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who adored her and loved her.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22 from 4 pm until the time of the funeral service at 7:30 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave. in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019