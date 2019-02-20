Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:30 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica Grilo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica Grilo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Monica Grilo Obituary
Monica Grilo

Long Branch - Monica Gabriela Grilo, 23 of Long Branch, died on February 15, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Born in Vagos, Portugal, she had lived in Long Branch since 1997. Monica graduated from the Long Branch High School in 2014.

She was predeceased by her grandfathers, Manuel Da Rocha and Joao Grilo. Surviving are her mother, Maria Rocha Chaves; step-father, Davi Chaves; her father, Joao Gabriel Grilo; her grandmothers, Mecilia da Rocha and Noemia Grilo and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who adored her and loved her.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22 from 4 pm until the time of the funeral service at 7:30 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave. in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.