Monica Martens Courtney
Monica Martens Courtney was born on June 19, 1931, in Hamburg, Germany. She passed away peacefully on late Christmas evening with her son in attendance.
She emigrated to New York after World War II and worked as a technician on the first Lunar Excursion Module that landed on the Moon. She is survived by her son Dr. Mark Martens, daughter Linda Hanson, and seven grandchildren.
Services were handled by Posten McGinley Funeral Home...59 E Lincoln Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ...arrangements included a private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, the family is directing gifts in her memory to Reading Hospital Medical Research for research in women's health at https://reading.towerhealth.org/foundation/donate-now/.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020