|
|
Monica Zealand Hill
Maplewood - Monica Zealand Hill, 35, of Maplewood, New Jersey, passed away peacefully April 16, 2019 due to stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.
She was born January of 1984, and grew up in Howell, New Jersey, the daughter of Terrence and Faye Zealand. She married her best friend and love, Aaron Hill, in May of 2013, and they have 1 beautiful daughter together, Olivia.
As a child, Monica emanated a loving light that drew people to her and left everyone feeling better for knowing her. She carried this special gift throughout her life, making life-long friends from across the globe and across the street. Her relentless care for the wellbeing of others made her a valued friend. Her powerful presence made her an undeniably effective advocate, leader, and community-builder.
Monica loved game nights, holiday gatherings, and she especially loved being surrounded by the joyful sounds of family and friends. Since meeting Aaron, she never went a day without laughter. They were creating a life filled with fun and love to share with Olivia.
Monica was very close to her 2 siblings. She spoke with her sister, Amber Romine, daily. Theirs was a sisterhood that mutually uplifted, comforted, and guided. Monica often spent time with her brother, Kevin Zealand, fulfilling their common love of adrenaline-pushing adventure!
Monica is survived by her husband, Aaron Hill and their daughter, Olivia; parents Terrence and Faye Zealand; sister Amber and her husband Warren Romine, with their children Rachael, Nathaniel, and Madeline; brother Kevin and his wife, Annie Chen, with their child Benjamin; parents-in-law, Len and Kelly Hill; sister-in-law, Candace Hill, with her daughter Chloe; and many loving and devoted aunts, uncles, cousins and a multitude of friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Henry and Margaret Zealand and Raymond and Matilda Waters; and 1 uncle, Raymond Waters, Jr.
Monica graduated from Freehold Township High School in 2002, was a graduate of Rutgers University, and received her MBA from Drexel University in Philadelphia. She started her career at Johnson & Johnson as a college intern in 2004, working in various roles until her diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer in 2017. She was most recently a Brand Marketing Manager for the Ethicon division.
Monica served on the board of the AIDS Resource Foundation for Children, a non-profit organization founded by her parents. She also served on the board of METAvivor Research and Support, Inc., an organization dedicated to funding research for stage 4 breast cancer, a cause that became very dear to Monica in the 22 months that she lived with this disease.
Monica was diagnosed de novo stage 4 metastatic breast cancer (MBC) in July 2017 (Ductal Carcinoma In-Situ (DCIS) ER+, PR+, Her 2 Neu-, with metastases to the liver, bones and ovaries). She founded Be Bold and Behold, a successful platform to raise money for MBC research raising more than $350,000. Over 110 lives are cut short by the devastation of MBC every day. Monica wanted to ensure that everyone was aware much more needed to be done for the advancement of MBC research.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11 am, Friday, April 26 at Morrow Church, located at 600 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made in Monica's name to METAvivor through www.beboldandbehold.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 23, 2019