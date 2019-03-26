Services
Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel
313 2Nd St
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 364-0900
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Floral Park Cemetery
104 Deans Rhode Hall Rd
Monmouth Junction, NJ
View Map
Venice, FL - Monroe J. Kokin, 74, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Born and raised in the Bronx, Monroe later resided in various towns throughout central NJ for many years before retiring to Venice, FL in the mid-nineties. He served his country in the National Guard and was employed by the Department of Corrections as a Records Officer and later promoted to Records Sargent for Middlesex County. He also served as a past president and past delegate of PBA 152. In his retirement, he developed a passion for orchids and was an accomplished orchid grower. Serving as a board member of the Sarasota Orchid Society for ten years, and president for 8. Monroe is predeceased by his wife Linda, (2010), and is survived by his Stepdaughters, Cami Granahan and her husband Tom, Danielle Mason; Grandchildren, Molly, Jack, Ella, and Blake; his dear companion Claudia McMenamin, as well as many nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Floral Park Cemetery 104 Deans Rhode Hall Rd, Monmouth Junction, NJ. Donations in Monroe's memory may be directed to The Sarasota Orchid Society (https://sarasotaorchidsociety.org/). Arrangements are under the care of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 26, 2019
