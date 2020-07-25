Morgan Joseph Kennedy
Seabrook Village, Tinton Falls - Morgan Joseph Kennedy of SeaBrook Village, Tinton Falls, a cherished husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on July 23rd, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Morgan was born in the Bronx, NY in 1935, beloved only child of Morgan Patrick Kennedy and Ann Quinn Kennedy. He graduated from Manhattan Prep and then Manhattan College, with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Morgan maintained strong bonds with his Highbridge friends and school classmates, reuniting often to share memories of their days as vendors at Yankee Stadium and the Polo Grounds.
He was a veteran, serving in the Air Force from 1956 -1959, spending the majority of his service as a Weapons Engineer in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
After serving, he resumed his career at the New York Telephone Company where he remained in various roles for the next 42 years until his retirement in 2000. Most notably, he was an early pioneer of mobile communications technology. He served as a telephone company lobbyist in Washington DC for the final decade of his distinguished career, happily embracing the social aspect of that vocation, one very suited to his personality.
Morgan met the love of his life, Elizabeth O'Dea, at the Jersey Shore. They married in 1959 and settled in Tenafly, New Jersey where they raised four children Carole, Claire, Morgan, and Brian in a home filled with laughter and love. The family enjoyed summers at their home in Sea Girt, New Jersey. Morgan and Liz retired to Spring Lake, New Jersey where they spent their golden years together in the company of their friends and family, including ten grandchildren.
A devout Catholic, Morgan lived his life with a true moral compass that was unwavering and inspiring.
In his final years, Morgan persevered despite significant physical challenges due to Parkinson's. Never one to complain, he remained always upbeat, gregarious and sharp enjoying the companionship of the devoted Liz, his family and friends. You needed to meet Morgan only once to feel his light. He loved to tell and hear stories and to engage and connect with any and all people.
Morgan is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth, his daughter Carole Jones and her husband Brian of Hillsdale, NJ, Claire Judge and her husband Walter of Spring Lake, NJ, Morgan P. Kennedy of Darien CT and his wife Jennifer and Brian Kennedy and his wife Erika of Carlsbad, CA. In addition, he is survived by his ten grandchildren Caroline, Brian, Connor, Morgan, Dennis, Meghan, Noelle, Kristin, Myles and Quinn, and multiple cousins and in-laws who meant so much to him throughout his life.
Due to restrictions during these unusual times, a private family gathering at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall followed by a burial service in the family plot in Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah will take place. Morgan would have liked a larger gathering (a party, frankly) which we will consider in the future. Memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association www.apdaparkinson.org
.
To offer condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com