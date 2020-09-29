1/1
Morris "Mario" Minervini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morris "Mario" Minervini

Toms River - Morris "Mario" Minervini, age 96 of Toms River, passed away September 28, 2020 at home. Born in New Haven Connecticut, he lived in Astoria Queens before moving to Toms River in 1959.

Mario was a Pipefitter/Welder for Ciba-Geigy in Toms River for 27 years before retiring in 1986. He served his country in the US Navy during WWII. Mario was a member of the Ocean County and NJ Right to Life.

He was predeceased by his wife Theresa Ann Minervini, brothers Michael and Sergio, and sister Rose Consolatore.

Surviving are his daughters Terry Cieri and husband Bobby, Maureen Gachina, Doretta Carbone and husband Michael. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.

Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals located on 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08753. Mass will be held 10am on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church located in Toms River NJ with an entombment following at St. Mary's of the Lake Cemetery in Lakewood NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Right to Life in Mario's name. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved