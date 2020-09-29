Morris "Mario" Minervini
Toms River - Morris "Mario" Minervini, age 96 of Toms River, passed away September 28, 2020 at home. Born in New Haven Connecticut, he lived in Astoria Queens before moving to Toms River in 1959.
Mario was a Pipefitter/Welder for Ciba-Geigy in Toms River for 27 years before retiring in 1986. He served his country in the US Navy during WWII. Mario was a member of the Ocean County and NJ Right to Life.
He was predeceased by his wife Theresa Ann Minervini, brothers Michael and Sergio, and sister Rose Consolatore.
Surviving are his daughters Terry Cieri and husband Bobby, Maureen Gachina, Doretta Carbone and husband Michael. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.
Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals located on 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08753. Mass will be held 10am on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church located in Toms River NJ with an entombment following at St. Mary's of the Lake Cemetery in Lakewood NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Right to Life in Mario's name. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com