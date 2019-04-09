Services
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
Morris P. Weingarten

Jackson Twp - Morris P. Weingarten, 84, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at The Acute Care Specialty Hospital, located at Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus, Lakewood Twp., NJ. He was born in New London, CT, and has resided in Jackson Twp. for the past 40 years.

Morris was a United States Veteran, serving in the Navy during the Korean War.

He was employed as a maintenance supervisor for Wonder Bread, East Brunswick, NJ, for 30 years, prior to his retirement in 1994.

Morris is survived by his wife, Linda Weingarten; his daughter, Rebecca A. Tomes and her husband, Richard of Jackson Twp.; and by his grandchildren Brian and Kayla Tomes.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 5-8 PM, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. A funeral gathering will be offered at 9:00 AM followed by his Funeral Service at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Arneytown, NJ 08562. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Morris' memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 9, 2019
