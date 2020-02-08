|
Judge Mortimer A. Rogers
Howell Township - Judge Mortimer A. Rogers, Sr. - 92 of Howell, passed away February 7, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Mortimer served in the United States Navy during WW II. After discharge he was a Reserve Commissioned Officer, grade first Lieutenant. During his tenure as an officer, he served in the Judge Advocate General Corps in NJ and VA as Senior Officer in charge of the Law Section.
He was admitted to the NJ Bar & U.S. District Court of NJ in 1954. Mort first served as a Public Defender and then Prosecutor in Hackensack, NJ before moving to Ocean County. In 1959, he was appointed a Municipal Court Judge and continued to serve the Borough of Pt. Pleasant for 28 years on the bench, as well holding Judgeships in Pt. Pleasant Beach, Manchester, Lakehurst, Ocean Gate, Pine Beach, Barnegat, Lacey, Dover, Island Heights, and Lakewood Townships throughout his over 30 years on the Municipal Bench. He was a member and Governor for District III for the American Judges Association. He graduated from Florida Southern College and Boston University Law School.
Mort was an avid real estate developer, hunter, horseman and farmer. All who knew him, whether professional or friend, had made their way to the farm on "Easy Street"
He was predeceased by his parents Percy and Evelyn Rogers and his son William Rogers.
Surviving is his wife Jeamjai Sungsuwan Rogers; two Daughters Susan Rogers, Pt. Pleasant, Allyson Rogers-Stetter, (Jerry Stetter), Fla, two sons Mortimer Rogers Jr., Pt. Pleasant and John Rogers (Dawn Rogers) of Colorado; and five grandchildren Samantha Rogers-LeDoux, Bryan Rogers, Jonathan Stetter and Caleb and Lydia Rogers.
Interment will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to Oceans of Love. Colonial Funeral Home Brick is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020