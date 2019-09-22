|
Mozelle Morrow
Toms River - Mozelle Morrow, 96, of Toms River passed away on Sept. 16, 2019 at Complete Care at Green Acres while surrounded by her loving family. Born in Wilson, NC she lived most of her life in Scotch Plains, NJ until moving to Toms River in 1997. She was a homemaker.
Mozelle was predeceased by her husband Lee Morrow, her son Hubert Williams, her sisters, Lucille Hall, Effie Mae Deans, Georgia Woodard, Ruby Hamilton and her brother Ernest Battle. She is survived by three daughters, Rosa Williams, Gloria Williams and Bettie Williams and also survived by 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday September 26, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08757 where a memorial service will take place at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at the Brigadier General Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019