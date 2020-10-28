1/1
Muriel Barbara Mercer
Muriel Barbara Mercer

Wall - Muriel Barbara Mercer, 98 of Wall passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020. She was born in Jersey City, NJ, on January 22, 1922, the youngest of three children. Muriel moved with her family from Boston to Essex and Bergen counties in NJ, OH and NC, but was happiest in her homes in Brielle and Wall, NJ, surrounded by family and friends.

Muriel was predeceased by parents Frank Chester and Ellen Veronica Baxter, brother Frances and sister Joan, husband of 48 years Samuel James Mercer in 1993 and stepson Frederick J Mercer in 2011. She leaves children Beverly Baker and John, Atlanta, Samuel Mercer and Ida, Clearwater, FL, Sharon Machado and Donald, Coronado, CA, Suzanne Lunham and Robert, Pine Bush, NY, Michael Mercer and Maria, Stewartsville, and Patricia Surdovel and William, Wall. She leaves 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren to remember her love of family, high standards, kindness, determination, and beauty.

Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. Her viewing and committal will be private. The family will hold a celebration of life when the pandemic is over. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 am on Saturday October 31, 2020 at St Mark's Church, Sea Girt, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Heart Association or Monmouth County SPCA. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
