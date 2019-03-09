Muriel M. Beland



Jackson - Muriel M. Beland, 88, of Jackson, NJ peacefully passed away on Wednesday March 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in the Bronx, New York City, she moved to Old Bridge, NJ where she lived for 38 years before moving to the Holiday City South section of Berkeley Township, 19 years ago, she recently resided in Jackson.



Muriel was a graduate of the Cathedral High School in New York and worked as a claims processor with the Greater New York Insurance Company in East Brunswick, for many years. She was a parishioner of St. Ambrose in Old Bridge, before joining St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church in Berkeley. She was a member of the Old Bridge Senior Citizens Organization for 20 years and actively participated in the Holiday City South Social Club, and the Holiday City South Women's Club. Muriel is pre-deceased by her loving husband of 64 years, George Beland, who passed away in 2014.



Muriel was a spiritual soul who loved spending time with close family and friends. She was always happy to have company or hosting a gathering. She was loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was the type of person that would invite you to sit at her kitchen table and gave you her undivided attention for as long as you wanted to stay. She loved animals, especially her family pets, who always received extra special treats on their visits with her. She loved life, traveling, dining-out and living life to its fullest.



She is survived by her 2 sons, Walter and his wife Mary Ann of Toms River, and George and his partner Kate Hastings-Morse of Bozeman, Montana; 2 daughters, Marge and her husband, John Neefus of Toms River and Adrienne and her husband, Patrick Bowen of Toms River; 2 grandchildren, Christine and her husband, John Camarca of Tinton Falls and Jennifer Neefus and her fiancé Jay Shapiro of Manchester; the pride and joy of her life, her great- grandchildren, Nicholas and Caitlin Camarca; 7 nieces, 1 nephew and many other loving family members.



Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9pm at The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 11:30am at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Township, NJ. Burial will follow to BG William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ 1:30pm. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com or as an animal lover, Muriel would love the thought of you making a donation, in her name, to your local animal shelter.