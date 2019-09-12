|
Muriel Salerno
Whiting - Muriel M. Salerno of Whiting N.J. peacefully went into the Lords hands on September 11, 2019. Muriel was preceded into heaven by her beloved husband, Antonio Salerno, her parents William and Mae Lutz of Valley Stream Long Island and her brother Elmer Lutz and his wife, also of Long Island. Muriel was born in Brooklyn N.Y. on November 10, 1916, living the first part of her life in Brooklyn and Long Island and in 1989 moved to Whiting where she enjoyed her later years with many new friends. Muriel is survived by her children, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Also, by her nephew, and many grand nephews and nieces and great grand nephews and nieces, and one nephew who preceded her into heaven Muriel and her beloved husband loved to ballroom dance and she is now reunited with him dancing forever in God's love. Visitation will be Saturday 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM with a religious service starting at 12:00 noon, at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd., Whiting, NJ 08759. Entombment will follow at Whiting Memorial Park in Whiting. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 12, 2019