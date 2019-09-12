Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-0003
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Salerno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Salerno


1916 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel Salerno Obituary
Muriel Salerno

Whiting - Muriel M. Salerno of Whiting N.J. peacefully went into the Lords hands on September 11, 2019. Muriel was preceded into heaven by her beloved husband, Antonio Salerno, her parents William and Mae Lutz of Valley Stream Long Island and her brother Elmer Lutz and his wife, also of Long Island. Muriel was born in Brooklyn N.Y. on November 10, 1916, living the first part of her life in Brooklyn and Long Island and in 1989 moved to Whiting where she enjoyed her later years with many new friends. Muriel is survived by her children, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Also, by her nephew, and many grand nephews and nieces and great grand nephews and nieces, and one nephew who preceded her into heaven Muriel and her beloved husband loved to ballroom dance and she is now reunited with him dancing forever in God's love. Visitation will be Saturday 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM with a religious service starting at 12:00 noon, at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd., Whiting, NJ 08759. Entombment will follow at Whiting Memorial Park in Whiting. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now