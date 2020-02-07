|
Murray Harvey, 80, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in his hometown of Jackson. He was born May 26, 1939, in Columbia, AL, and resided in East Chicago, IN, and Gary, IN, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., almost 45 years ago.
Murray graduated from East Chicago Roosevelt High School, East Chicago, IN. While in high school, he was a star athlete in basketball, football and track. After graduating from high school, he played basketball at a junior college in Minnesota before joining the Army. Murray was a United States Veteran and served in the Army during the Vietnam War, achieving the rank of SP4, and earning the Marksman (Rifle) medal. After being discharged from the Army, Murray joined Union Carbide in Chicago and continued with his advanced education over the years, eventually graduating with a degree in business from Georgian Court University in Lakewood, NJ.
Murray was employed with Union Carbide (Dow Chemical) for 30 years. It was while working for Union Carbide that the company transferred Murray and his family to the New York metropolitan area in 1975. After retiring from Union Carbide in the early 1990s, he earned his teaching certificate and went on to his second career as a school teacher at Carl W. Goetz middle school in Jackson Twp., NJ. He was with the Jackson School system at Goetz for 20 years until his retirement in 2013. He was a member of the National Education Association, the New Jersey Education Association, and the Ocean County Education Association.
Both prior to and during his 20 years of teaching, Murray was also a coach. When he became a teacher, he coached the basketball and soccer teams at Carl W. Goetz middle school. He also enjoyed serving in multiple capacities with the Jackson Recreation department. During his down time, Murray could be found reading, shooting hoops and walking laps at Johnson Park.
Murray was predeceased by his parents, James and Ruby Harvey and his brother Steve Harvey, all of East Chicago, Indiana. He is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Delores Harvey of Jackson Twp.; his daughters, Adriann Jean-Denis and her husband, Frantz of Manchester, NJ, Alyssa Harvey Dawson and her husband, Christopher of Stamford, CT, and Allison Malmadh of Jackson Twp., NJ; his 5 grandchildren, Antonio James Jean-Denis, Noelle Simone Jean-Denis, Alexander Murray Dawson, Liam Zif Malmadh, and Zaire Ali Malmadh; his brothers, James Harvey of East Chicago, IN, Dennis Harvey and his wife, Sally of Gary, IN, Ralph Harvey, and Kenneth Harvey, most recently in Cleveland, OH; and by his sisters, Dorothy Flowers, Barbara Love, and Betty Harvey, all of Cleveland, OH. He is also survived by his loving brothers-in-law (Joseph Rodgers Jr. and Dwayne Anthony Rodgers) and many nephews, nieces, cousins and lifelong friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 2-5 PM with his Funeral Service at 5 PM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Murray's memory to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068 or to a and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, or to send condolence messages to the family, please visit
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020