|
|
Murray Tracy
Shrewsbury - Murray Tracy, 93, died on March 25, 2019. Murray was born in New York and raised in Piscataway, New Jersey. He was a World War II veteran, owner of Auto-Rite Automotive Corporation for 35 years, a member of Congregation B'nai Israel in Rumson, NJ, and a resident of Shrewsbury since 1959.
He is survived by Celia, his wife of 60 years, his son Joel of Bridgewater, NJ, his daughter Dr. Miriam Nelson of Short Hills, and four granddaughters.
At the request of the deceased, a graveside service was held.
Funeral arrangements were at the direction of Bloomfield-Cooper Chapels, Ocean, New Jersey.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Murray Tracy to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation: The Gold Star Family Home Program. https://tunnel2towers.org/gold-star/ . Checks can be mailed to 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 2, 2019