Services
Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels
2130 Highway 35
Ocean, NJ 07712
(732) 446-4242
For more information about
Murray Tracy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Murray Tracy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murray Tracy


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Murray Tracy Obituary
Murray Tracy

Shrewsbury - Murray Tracy, 93, died on March 25, 2019. Murray was born in New York and raised in Piscataway, New Jersey. He was a World War II veteran, owner of Auto-Rite Automotive Corporation for 35 years, a member of Congregation B'nai Israel in Rumson, NJ, and a resident of Shrewsbury since 1959.

He is survived by Celia, his wife of 60 years, his son Joel of Bridgewater, NJ, his daughter Dr. Miriam Nelson of Short Hills, and four granddaughters.

At the request of the deceased, a graveside service was held.

Funeral arrangements were at the direction of Bloomfield-Cooper Chapels, Ocean, New Jersey.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of Murray Tracy to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation: The Gold Star Family Home Program. https://tunnel2towers.org/gold-star/ . Checks can be mailed to 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now