|
|
Myles J. Gilsenan
Spring Lake Heights - Faith, Family and Wit
Myles John Gilsenan, 91, of Spring Lake Heights, NJ passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Myles is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia (Kenny), his three children Myles J. Gilsenan Jr. and his wife Cindy, Daniel F. Gilsenan and his wife Cami, Patrick M. Gilsenan and his wife Megan and five grandchildren Connor, Kate, Christopher, Sean and Matthew, his nephew Ted and his wife Jen and his grandnephew Ryan. Myles was predeceased by his oldest son Terence Joseph (TJ) II, parents Terence and Anna Gilsenan and siblings Ann, Mary, Joan and Ted Gilsenan.
Myles' life was defined by a deep Catholic faith, a love of his family and an ever-present wit. His sharp mind, ready humor and love of a good laugh brought joy to all he encountered. He was also a lifelong athlete and played tennis and golf well into his later years. Myles will be remembered as a loving husband and father.
He was born in Elizabeth NJ and summered in Avon-By-the-Sea, where he served as a lifeguard and developed a life-long love of the sea and the Jersey shore. Myles raised his family in Spring Lake, NJ, commuting daily to New York to allow his wife and sons to share that love of the ocean. He moved with his wife Patricia to Fairway Mews in Spring Lake Heights, NJ 22 years ago.
Myles graduated from Xavier High School in Manhattan, where he played on the basketball team. He received a bachelor's degree from Holy Cross, a J.D. from Columbia University and a masters in Taxation from New York University. Myles began his career as a prosecutor in Union County, NJ. He then moved into corporate law and was General Tax Counsel for Norton Simon, Inc. and foreign tax counsel for RJ Reynolds, Inc. In later years, he opened his own practice, which he greatly enjoyed. Myles also served his country as a member of the Army in the Korean War.
Throughout his life, Myles was guided by his Catholic faith. He was a daily communicant for his entire adult life and, at one time, was a lector at Saint Patrick's Cathedral in New York City. He went on retreat at Loyola House of Retreats for 65 consecutive years. His faith and that of his wife provided tremendous comfort during the passing of his son TJ and as Myles approached the end of life.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Mark's Church, 215 Crescent Pkwy., Sea Girt on Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Anne's Cemetery, 1610 Allenwood Rd., Wall. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from June 10 to June 11, 2019