Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Myra L. Gingold

Myra L. Gingold Obituary
Myra L. Gingold

Wall Township - Myra L. Gingold, age 90, of Wall Township, passed away on June 10, 2019. She was born on August 21, 1928, in Dunellen, New Jersey.

She was the daughter of the late Louis and Beatrice Lavenhar and sister of the late Arthur Lavenhar and Harold Lavenhar.

Myra was a former Realtor for many years and concluded her professional career as a travel counselor with AAA Motor Club.

Myra was an avid basketball fan, enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, watching New York Yankees games faithfully, shopping and devoting her time to humanitarian causes including knitting quilts and blankets for veterans. Myra and her friends were affectionally referred to as the "Jersey Girls"

She is survived by her son Scott, her daughter-in-law Denise, her grandson Alexander and his wife, Amanda.

Private services were held under the direction of the Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 13, 2019
