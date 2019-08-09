|
Myrna H. Meisner
Monmouth Beach - Myrna H. Meisner, age 89 of Monmouth Beach died on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Embrace Hospice in Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. Born in Passaic, she was a long-time resident of Monmouth Beach. Myrna had a long a successful career serving as a civilian for the US Army where she retired as the Director of Personnel for the Program Executive Office for Communications Systems, and then as a contractor supporting the Army. As a leader in the personnel community the work she performed impacted people too numerous to count. She always went out of her way to help everyone with whom she came in contact. The level of effort she extended resulted in many referring to her as "Mother Myrna". She was a mentor and role model to so many positively impacting their professional and personal lives for the better.
Her expertise was sought out by leaders at the highest levels of the Army and she worked on many important programs that reached to the Presidential level. She served most of her career at Fort Monmouth NJ but also worked in the Pentagon in Washington D.C. for several years where she directly affected the management of personnel throughout the Army. Areas where she made significant contributions included the development and implementation of the Senior Executive Service, the implementation of the Program Executive Office structure, and development and implementation of the new civilian Acquisition Management career field. Myrna received numerous awards for her accomplishments including the Meritorious Civilian Service Award.
While her career was important, her most important roles were that of wife, mother, and grandmother. Anyone who knew her knew of her husband Marty who died in 1998, her son David Meisner and his wife Janette, her daughter Ellen Cahill and her husband Dennis; her grandchildren Andrew Meisner and his wife Kristine, Adrienne Meisner, Kayla Machado and her husband Daniel, and Kelsey Cahill; and two great grandchildren Ryan and Alex. She was so proud of each of them and spoke of them often telling those closest to her of their accomplishments and adventures. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her, but she leaves behind a legacy of love, caring, and service to others.
After her retirement she worked as a volunteer at Monmouth Medical Center. She was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Monmouth Beach Fire Department. She and her husband Marty, were founding members of the Congregation B'nai Sholom in Long Branch.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11 from 4-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, make contributions to the "Dragon Boat at the Beach" which benefits all forms of cancer patients (PO Box 230 Pawleys Island, SC 29585). Letters of condolence may be sent through the website www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 9, 2019