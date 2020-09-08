Myrna Kleinman



Morganville - Myrna Kleinman, 79, of Morganville passed away on September 7, 2020.



Predeceased by her husband Irwin in 2009, she is survived by her loving daughter Cheryl and her husband Harold McKenna, her brother Robert, three adored grandchildren, Leigh Whitman, Riley McKenna, and Rebecca McKenna. Myrna also had two Great Grandchildren, Ajah and Janessa Settles.



Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 1pm at Floral Park Cemetery.



Shiva will be private.









