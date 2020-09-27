1/1
Myrna Ruth Manning
Myrna Ruth Manning

Manahawkin - Myrna Ruth Manning of Manahawkin, NJ passed away peacefully with her children by her side on 7/15/2020 in Vallejo, California. Originally from Québec, Canada. With an adventurous spirit Myrna made New Jersey her home in the early 1960's. Always known for her natural beauty, kind soul and a laugh that was infectious. Those who knew her, loved her. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Lisa A.Merola (husband Joe), Laura K. Neil (husband Robert), Harry A. Krigel (husband Phillip Scoby); her four grandchildren, Lauren A. Merola, Conor Neil, Lyndsay A. Merola and Bronson Neil




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 27 to Sep. 30, 2020.
