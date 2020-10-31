Myrna W. Dinsmore
Hazlet - Myrna W. Dinsmore, 84, of Hazlet passed away at home on Sunday, October 25, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Camden, Arkansas she had lived in New Jersey for many years.
She was a graduate of the University of Tennessee, where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Science and Nursing. After earning her degree, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy with the rank of Lieutenant. She served her country for many years as a Surgical Nurse at both Portsmouth and Norfolk Naval Hospitals.
She married her husband Robert in 1961, and they were married for 53 years. They relocated to New Jersey and settled in Hazlet to raise their family. She began her long career in nursing, and eventually became Supervisor of the night shift at Bayshore Community Hospital, in Holmdel.
After leaving the Hospital, Myrna worked in corporate nursing in New York City. She and her husband and children travelled to many places around the world over the years, including the Rose Bowl Parade each year in California.
Myrna was predeceased by her loving husband Robert in 2014. She is survived by her son Robert W. of Aberdeen, her daughter Christine of Hazlet, by her brothers Thomas and James Wreyford in Arkansas, and by a huge extended family living in Arkansas.
Visitation will be at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ on Wednesday Nov. 4th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM., and on Thursday morning Nov. 5th, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, with the Funeral Service beginning at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will then follow at the Brig. General Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ.
To post a condolence or to share a memory for the family please visit Myrna's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com
On order to accommodate all of Myrna's family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting so that all guests can safely pay their respects. COVID19 regulations require masks and social distancing.