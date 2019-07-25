|
|
Myron "Michael" Lipschutz
Little Egg Harbor - Myron "Michael" Lipschutz, 78 of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away at home on Sunday July 21, 2019. Myron was born in Philadelphia, PA and has lived in Little Egg Harbor for the past 11 years. He was the owner of Island Imports in Surf City for many years before being employed by Surf City Municipal Department. Mike was an avid golfer and could often be seen at Pamona Golf Course before his illness.
He proudly served our Country in the United States Army and was a retired Mechanic.
Myron was predeceased by his parents Simon and Marion Lipschutz and daughter Wendy.
He is survived by his loving wife Regina, (Reggie).
Arrangements are private and under the care of Maxwell Funeral Home.
For condolences go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
Published in Beach Haven Times on July 25, 2019