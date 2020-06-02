Myrtle E. Hastings



Whiting - Myrtle E. Hastings (nee Johnsen) passed away peacefully June 1st, 2020. Myrtle lived in Union City, NJ prior to her move to Beachwood, NJ in 1971. She was employed at Molecu Wire in Farmingdale moving to Onley, Virginia, upon her retirement. She lived in Virginia for 10 years before returning to NJ and residing in Whiting.



Myrtle was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was very patriotic, sweet, kind and loving and will be sorely missed by all who loved her.



She was predeceased by her daughter, Helen Kostbar, her son Bryan McCarthy, and her husband of 62 years, Thomas Hastings.



She is survived by one sister, Marie Stewart, one son, Robert Hastings, three daughters, Susan Frick and husband William, Holly Hastings and husband Larry Pallino, June Farrington & husband Rick, son-in-law Otto Kostbar and his wife Anya, her grandsons, Thomas Frick and wife Jessica, Matthew Frick and wife Jennifer, Ryan Farrington and wife Kayla, Robert Hastings, Jorrel Kimball, granddaughters Melissa Hastings, Elizabeth Fairchild and husband Bryan, Danielle Moeller and husband Chris, and Shannon Davis and husband Earl along with numerous nieces, nephews and great- grandchildren. Arrangements will be private at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731.









