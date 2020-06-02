Myrtle E. Hastings
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Myrtle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrtle E. Hastings

Whiting - Myrtle E. Hastings (nee Johnsen) passed away peacefully June 1st, 2020. Myrtle lived in Union City, NJ prior to her move to Beachwood, NJ in 1971. She was employed at Molecu Wire in Farmingdale moving to Onley, Virginia, upon her retirement. She lived in Virginia for 10 years before returning to NJ and residing in Whiting.

Myrtle was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was very patriotic, sweet, kind and loving and will be sorely missed by all who loved her.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Helen Kostbar, her son Bryan McCarthy, and her husband of 62 years, Thomas Hastings.

She is survived by one sister, Marie Stewart, one son, Robert Hastings, three daughters, Susan Frick and husband William, Holly Hastings and husband Larry Pallino, June Farrington & husband Rick, son-in-law Otto Kostbar and his wife Anya, her grandsons, Thomas Frick and wife Jessica, Matthew Frick and wife Jennifer, Ryan Farrington and wife Kayla, Robert Hastings, Jorrel Kimball, granddaughters Melissa Hastings, Elizabeth Fairchild and husband Bryan, Danielle Moeller and husband Chris, and Shannon Davis and husband Earl along with numerous nieces, nephews and great- grandchildren. Arrangements will be private at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beach Haven Times & Asbury Park Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved