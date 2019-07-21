|
|
Myrtle Fay Sprague
Waretown - Myrtle Fay Sprague, 90 of Waretown, passed away on July 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Fay was born on March 15, 1929 at her home on Main St. in Waretown. Fay attended the Little Red School House through 8th grade and graduated from Barnegat H.S. in 1946. Fay worked at Barnegat First National Bank. On June 22, 1947, she married the love of her life, Engel H. Sprague, and they spent 66 wonderful years together. Fay's greatest blessing was her family. She loved spending time with her children Marlene Teschko (John), Elaine Hoger (Fred), Connie Carey (William), Scott Sprague (Kathy), sister in law Jeanne Bonnell, her 18 grandchildren, and her 23 great grandchildren. She was a constant presence in each of their lives, never missed a special time with them, and kept tabs on them daily. Fay spent her life serving the Lord. She was a member of the Waretown United Methodist Church where at the age of 18 she became the Sunday School Superintendent and served for 30 years. She was a Nursery Teacher, Jr. Choir Leader, a member of the Sr. Choir and Adult Fellowship. Fay ran the Jumble Shop for the benefit of the Waretown UMC in her parents old Post Office for 20 years. Fay is now rejoined with her loving husband, her beautiful daughters Cheryl Cole and Michele Nogowski, her parents Halsey and Pearl Bonnell, her siblings Halsey Jr., Robert, Virginia, Barbara, and so many others that she loved dearly.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday July 23, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9 (aka North Main Street), Forked River. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday July 24 at 11:00 am at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow Cedar Grove Cemetery, Waretown. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Waretown Historical Society, PO Box 138, Waretown, NJ 08758 or a .
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 21, 2019