Johnson-McGinley Funeral Home
2652 HWY 138
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 681-4455
Myrtle Nee Chambers Fitzpatrick

Myrtle Nee Chambers Fitzpatrick Obituary
Myrtle nee Chambers Fitzpatrick

Neptune City - Myrtle nee Chambers Fitzpatrick age 90 of Neptune City, NJ passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at home with her daughter. She was born in Avon, grew up in Neptune City and moved to Shark River Hills after marriage. She was a homemaker and committed was to her service at Family and Children Services in Long Branch,NJ.

She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years Earnest Fitzpatrick in 2008 and her son James in 2015.

She is survived by her daughter Jean Megill and her husband William of Neptune City. She also leaves two grandchildren Sherri Megill and William Jr Megill.

Burial Private at Princeton Memorial Park Robinsville,NJ.

Johnson McGinley Funeral Home Wall, NJ is in charge of the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Family and Children Services 191 Bath Ave. Long Branch, NJ. 07740.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
