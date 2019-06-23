Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe
Toms River, NJ
N. Patricia (Austin) Creed

Toms River - Formerly of Edison. Age 91. Passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019. She is survived by her brother William Austin of Victoria, BC and a sister Judith Austin Brown and her husband Raymond of Plymouth, MA, and was the beloved mother of Michael Creed (deceased), David, Jack, Daniel, Cynthia Creed Proper and her husband Dennis, Charles and his wife Gina. She was the grandmother of Gerard and Catherine Creed. A mass in celebration of her life will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe in Toms River NJ on Saturday, June 29th at 10:30. Refer to everloved.com/life-of/patricia-creed/; Donations in lieu of flowers at team.kidney.org/campaign/PatriciaCreed
