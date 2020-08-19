1/
Nadine W. Jeffrey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nadine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nadine W. Jeffrey

Oceanport - Nadine W. Jeffrey, 87 of Oceanport died Sunday August 16th at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center, New Brunswick.

She was born in Long Branch and raised in West Long Branch. She attended West Long Branch Schools, Long Branch High School and graduated from Monmouth College. She returned to West Long Branch Schools where she taught Kindergarten until her retirement in 1998. Nadine was a lifelong member of Old First United Methodist Church, where she volunteered as Sunday school teacher, and enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners in the church hall.

Her passion of teaching never stopped, Liberty Science Center being a favorite place to take her grandchildren and all her foreign exchange students. After retirement she took her grandchildren on many trips throughout the world. Nadine enjoyed doing crafts, especially basket making, genealogy and gardening. She enjoyed classical music, the soundtrack of South Pacific and singing "Hang down your head Tom Doley."

Nadine enjoyed all the holidays, especially Christmas, from decorating to the special dishes she would make for the family tradition. She cooked fish and and game from her husband Don's fishing and hunting trips. She did not believe in waste; Nadine was an eager supporter of all recycling. She was a caring and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher and friend to all.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald R. Jeffrey; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Stephen Livingstone, Ocala, Fl. And Jill and Werner Goebel, Franklinville, NJ; her granddaughters, Emily and her husband Dakota Brady and Holly Rosemont; and two great grandchildren, John Hunter and Colton Brady; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Paddy and Buddy Brocklebank and Neil and Tom Bonello; she was pre-deceased by her sister Dale Gray.

Visitation Saturday August 22nd, 9 am until the time of the funeral at 11 am at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Entombment Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport. In accordance with Covid19 restrictions, Masks must be worn at all times. To share a favorite memory or send a message of condolence please visit Nadine's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral
11:00 AM
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved