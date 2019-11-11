Services
Jacqueline M Ryan Home For Funerals
233 Carr Ave
Keansburg, NJ 07734
(732) 787-1177
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Jacqueline M Ryan Home For Funerals
233 Carr Ave
Keansburg, NJ 07734
Toms River - Nanci C. McCarthy, 54, of Toms River, passed away on Saturday, November 9th, at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune. She was born in Jersey City, lived in Middletown, prior to moving to Toms River a year ago. Nanci was the senior branch manager of Best Tile, both in Keyport and Lacey Twps. She will always be remembered as "The Queen of Tile", she enjoyed going to the beach and being in the sun, she loved shopping for bling, and going to good restaurants, her family always came first and she was also known as the keeper of people, she was always a humble and giving person and continues to give with the Gift of Life. Nanci was predeceased by her sister, Ann Marie Mc Carthy. She is survived by fiancé, Ray Carwheel of Toms River; a son, Joe Cymny of Union Beach; a daughter, Stephanie Cymny of Matawan; her former husband, Art Cymny of Keyport, her family at Best Tile and many dear friends. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday for a celebration of life from 1pm to 5pm at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg. Letters of condolences can be sent to wwww.jacquelinemryanfh.com. Cremation was private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
