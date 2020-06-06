Nancy Ann ChenNancy Ann Chen was born December 3, 1957 in Morristown, New Jersey to Jean Crane and William McNeice. After a truly heroic 18-year battle, she peacefully made her passage onward in the comfort of her own home on May 30, 2020 to the tune of good stories, David Bowie and the Rolling Stones. Nancy was gently guided by her devoted family: her husband Danny, son Jesse, daughter Kirsten, and son-in-law Matt. Until the very end, she was cared for with true excellence by her family and her most angelic friends Joanne Lepis and Nancy Winter.Nancy grew up in Florham Park, NJ and came from a long line of women who knew how to love, especially her mother Jean Crane and her Granny, Edna Mae Krist. Her father, William C. McNeice, founded the Sussex County Vocational Technical school and co-authored two books. She had three siblings: her older brother Jeff McNeice and her two sisters Catherine Kircher and Mary Beth "Pippy" McNeice. Her poppy, Joseph H. Crane Jr., was the Mayor of Florham Park and she was also a descendant of Stephen Crane, author of The Red Badge of Courage.As a child she helped her family raise dogs for The Seeing Eye and loved taking trips down to Long Beach Island for white clam chowder. In the mid-to-late 1970s, she attended Monmouth College in Long Branch, NJ and went on to receive her Bachelors in Elementary Education. And it was there, along the Jersey Shore, that she met the love of her life Danny Romero Chen and they began their legendary story of love, compassion, loyalty, and good times.Nancy was really a woman ahead of her time, made of radical acceptance and boundless love. She knew the many ways to mother and mastered them quickly. With Danny by her side, Nancy gifted her family with a life of deep love and frequent delights: she taught everyone to ski the black diamonds of Stratton Mountain, to wholly embrace the magic of the ocean, and to be brave enough to be their whole selves day-in and day-out no matter what anybody had to say about it. Christmas meant Irish pizzas and red wine wassail as the score to Phantom of the Opera filled the house and "It's a Wonderful Life" played on TV. Summers were a blast—at Takanassee, she could kick for miles in the Atlantic with her friend-to-the-end Croutty and knew how to make happy-hour out of half a block of cheddar, a game of Scrabble and champagne in paper cups.Every day with Nance was a little party.Her memory was remarkable; she could recall the most peculiar, anatomical facts and was the unofficial world champion of "name that tune." In later years, people-watching became her favorite sport and she maintained a talent for bestowing passersby with affectionate nicknames. This was her way of blessing strangers and friends alike, from anywhere in the world. And she trotted this globe. From cane to walker to wheelchair, she traveled with a consistent good spirit, sense of humor, and positive energy. She once road-tripped down the California coast listening to "Who let the dogs out" on repeat for two weeks to keep her children entertained. She got a kick out of PR trips to the Villa Cofresi and howled with laughter at a happenstance meeting of "Lola," the biggest pig in Costa Rica, during annual vacations with the Arcos, Gleasons and Winters. Nancy loved scouting whales every spring in the Sea of Cortez with Almei, getting fresh air at the Deal Casino Beach Club with Chris & Di and the Aisle A crew, or simply catching sight of the hummingbirds right in her own backyard.Perhaps most of all, she cherished the memories of drinking wine and limoncello at the Donna Rossa Restaurant in Positano when Danny navigated her up the Italian mountainside to renew their vows for their 25th wedding anniversary.Nancy's tender heart touched many. She taught special education and first grade in Ocean Township and Deal, and she always had a penchant for the so-called "bad kids." Fearless in her inclusivity, she went to bat many times in her life for the troublemakers and outcasts and always empathized with oppressed communities. To live with a physical disability is to understand the systemic bias that surrounds a body and know the feeling of being othered. Yet every new stage of personal difficulty only bolstered her compassion for others, a legacy she gifted to her family. Over the course of two decades, as her illness gradually stole her physical independence, it only fortified her willpower, grace, and resilience.As one of her dear friends likes to say: "Women are like tea bags. You find out how strong they are when you put 'em in hot water." And Nancy was strong.Her pedagogy knew no limits. One of life's great teachers, Nancy's tenets were not confined to a classroom. She improved the character of everyone around her. Her husband Danny, a genuine warrior, was always known (maybe too well) for never having backed down from a fight. And he did not back down from this one. Nancy's grace and courage forged with his warrior spirit and fortitude to create the kind of compassion that changes the world. Together, Nancy's family has fought and will continue to fight to make the world a better place.Nancy's passing has served as an enlightening experience for her family who remain embraced, supported and loved by her spirit and positive energy. After all, love is the ultimate force and connection that transcends space and time. So, while her physical form inspired and touched many souls, her legacy will impact even more.This is why Nancy's nickname was "The Queen." And where "The Queen" has left us there is no void, but instead a clearing - and in this clearing we will honor her, our great teacher, by carrying out the lessons she taught us: Time is precious; treasure every moment you can. Patience is the most powerful strength, and it is mastered one day at a time. Laughter is an essential nutrient. Forgive quickly when you can, because forgiveness is freedom. No matter how tough things get, always believe in yourself. And, remember: love conquers all.Nancy will live on just as she passed: in those perfect, low-tide Saturday mornings in summer, full of bright anticipation. She will live on in her sister Jojo's lively stories and in her brothers Psych, Chris and the whole motley Hughes' crew. She will live on through her daughter Kirsten Shu-ying Chen, a poet; her son Jesse Chi-Hao Chen, a global leader and activist; and her husband Daniel Romero Chen, with whom she has shown the world that to be a lover, you gotta be a fighter.Hoffman Funeral Home, Long Branch was entrusted with arrangements. Memories and Condolences may be left at