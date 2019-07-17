Resources
Nancy Ann Duehring Obituary
Lanoka Harbor - Nancy Ann Duehring, age 76, of Lanoka Harbor passed away on Sunday July 14th, 2019 at her home. Born in Brooklyn, and formerly of Rockaway and Teaneck, she moved to Lacey Township in 1972. In the early 1980's Nancy worked as the Secretary for Riggs Funeral Home. Nancy worked for the Ocean County Soil Conservation District, retiring after 25 years as the Office Manager. Nancy was a very talented artist, enjoyed playing Words with Friends and was a huge Frank Sinatra fan.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents Frank and Anastasia, and her brother Michael Duehring in 2014. Surviving are her three children, Christopher Van Wart of San Diego, CA, William Van Wart and his wife Anita of Harrisonburg, VA, and Stacey Van Wart and her husband Tom of Forked River. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Reed Van Wart, Liam Sadowski, Brittany McAteer and Thomas McAteer, great-grandson Owen Silfies and her brother Andrew Duehring and his wife Sharyn of Rhode Island.

Cremation was private and under the direction of Riggs Funeral Home, Forked River. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the 2310 Route 34, Suite D, Manasquan, NJ 08736 in Nancy's memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 17, 2019
