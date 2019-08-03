|
|
Nancy Ann Nolan
Lake Como - Nancy Ann Nolan, 89, of Lake Como passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Bartley Manor Care Center, Jackson.
Nancy was born in Kearny and moved to Lake Como (South Belmar) in 1945. She was a graduate of St. Rose High School and a lifelong member of the parish. She was a member of the Democratic Club of South Belmar and had been an election worker until 2003.
She was predeceased by her parents Francis and Anna (nee Calmar) Nolan, her 6 siblings, Marie Devaney, Frances Colton, Elizabeth Hines, William Nolan, Margaret Sharin, Loretta Whitehead, and her nephew Ronald Devaney.
Surviving are her 28 nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews.
Visitation Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 8:30am to 10:00am at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am in St. Rose Church, 603 7th Ave., Belmar, NJ 07719. Burial in St. Catharine's Cem., Sea Girt.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 3, 2019