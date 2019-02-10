|
Nancy B. Carson
Point Pleasant Beach - Nancy B. (Brangwin) Carson, age 83, of Point Pleasant Beach, NJ passed away on Saturday, 2/2/19 at her home. She was born in Newark, was raised in Verona and lived in Little Falls and Brick before moving to Point Pleasant Beach in 1970. She was employed for many years as a Teacher with the Verona Public School System; retiring in 1961. She was a member of New Jersey Education Association. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John E. Carson; her children, Jennifer E. Gannaio and her husband, John A. of Clearwater, FL and Michael A. Carson of Brick; six grandchildren, Justin, Anthony, Allie, Joey, Julia and Abby. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. At the request of the family, all services will be private. Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home in Point Pleasant Beach is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences to the family, please go to: www.vanhisecallagan.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 10, 2019