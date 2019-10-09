|
|
Nancy Bauman
Cliffwood Beach - Nancy Bauman, 80, of Cliffwood Beach passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 at Bayshore Hospital in Holmdel. She was born Nancy Grabczewski on July 16, 1939 in Perth Amboy. Nancy grew up in Perth Amboy and settled in Aberdeen Township in 1991. Nancy retired after 38 years of loyal service from Ball Foster Company, of Carteret. She was predeceased by her parents Benjamin and Stella (Atanborski) Grabczewski. Nancy is survived by her beloved sons Robert T. Bauman and his wife Maureen G. of Oakhurst, Benjamin Bauman of Cliffwood Beach and her cherished grandson Daniel R. Bauman. Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 North, Hazlet. In respect to Nancy's wishes, she was privately cremated. For more information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019