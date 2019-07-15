Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Beeden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Beeden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Beeden Obituary
Nancy Beeden

Bushkill Falls, PA - Nancy Beeden, 62 of Bushkill Falls, PA, formerly of Brick, NJ died on July 8, 2019 after an extended battle with cancer. Nancy's personality was effervescent as she was always looking to have fun and relax. Nancy loved music and was an avid flutist and guitar player. She enjoyed winning word games- few could beat her at Scrabble. Nancy loved the water and kayaking through the lagoons of Barnegat Bay.

A friend posted the following on Nancy's facebook page: "Things I learned from a special woman: 1. Share the giggle. Even when it seems inappropriate, share a laugh. It is what keeps you going when things get tough. 2. Wear clothes that make you feel pretty and bright. To hell with anyone's opinion of style. 3. Surround yourself with books. They make you smart and keep you humble. 4. Create. Paint, bake, grow, design a state of the art MEP system for a building. Whatever it is - MAKE THINGS. 5. Show your kids just how weird you really are an all the fun that comes from being one-of-a-kind. It turns them into brilliant, creative, loving people."

Nancy is survived by her husband Doug, son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Lindsey, daughter and son-in-law Kelly and Shane Gilliland, and six grandchildren (along with many siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews, and more).

A memorial gathering will be held as a celebration of her life at a future date, reach out to the family for information. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to either the of the Ocean County Library system of New Jersey."
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now