Nancy Beeden
Bushkill Falls, PA - Nancy Beeden, 62 of Bushkill Falls, PA, formerly of Brick, NJ died on July 8, 2019 after an extended battle with cancer. Nancy's personality was effervescent as she was always looking to have fun and relax. Nancy loved music and was an avid flutist and guitar player. She enjoyed winning word games- few could beat her at Scrabble. Nancy loved the water and kayaking through the lagoons of Barnegat Bay.
A friend posted the following on Nancy's facebook page: "Things I learned from a special woman: 1. Share the giggle. Even when it seems inappropriate, share a laugh. It is what keeps you going when things get tough. 2. Wear clothes that make you feel pretty and bright. To hell with anyone's opinion of style. 3. Surround yourself with books. They make you smart and keep you humble. 4. Create. Paint, bake, grow, design a state of the art MEP system for a building. Whatever it is - MAKE THINGS. 5. Show your kids just how weird you really are an all the fun that comes from being one-of-a-kind. It turns them into brilliant, creative, loving people."
Nancy is survived by her husband Doug, son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Lindsey, daughter and son-in-law Kelly and Shane Gilliland, and six grandchildren (along with many siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews, and more).
A memorial gathering will be held as a celebration of her life at a future date, reach out to the family for information. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to either the of the Ocean County Library system of New Jersey."
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 15, 2019