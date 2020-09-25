Nancy Bernadette Minchello
Allenhurst - Nancy Bernadette Minchello, age 95 of Allenhurst, died peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Nancy was born in Patterson and raised in Passaic. She moved to Bayonne with her late husband Ralph and in 1963 began her career as a High School English teacher at Bayonne High School retiring in 1992. Nancy and Ralph would spend their summers in Allenhurst beginning in 1975 and in 1985 they decided to move to Allenhurst where they spent out their retirement. She was a parishioner of St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in West End, Long Branch, the Allenhurst Garden Club, the Asbury Woman's Club, the Monmouth University Library Association, N.E.A.R. and a member of the Allenhurst Board of Education from 1990 to 2008. Nancy loved being an English teacher and brought the love of literature to her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Ralph Minchello, who was a highly decorated WWII Veteran in 2005 and 4 brothers, Anthony, Stephen, Vincent and Frank. Surviving are her son and daughter in law, Joseph and Aileen Minchello of Manalapan; her brother and sister in law, Andrew and Helen Scelba of Florida; 3 grandchildren, Matthew and his wife Larissa, Scott and his wife Rose, Justin and his fiancée Jessica and 2 great grandchildren, Noah and Ezra.
A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, September 30 from 9:30 to 11:30 am at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 pm at St. Michael's Church, 800 Ocean Avenue in Long Branch. Interment of cremains will be held at Arlington National Cemetery alongside her husband. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com
