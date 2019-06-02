Services
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit
333 N. Main St.
Manahawkin, NJ
Manahawkin - Nancy Bottomley Dunphey, of Manahawkin, NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Richard and her loving son, William.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00am at the Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, 333 N. Main St., Manahawkin, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to s.

To read the complete obituary and to leave online condolences for the family, please visit shinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019
