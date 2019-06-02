|
Nancy Bottomley Dunphey
Manahawkin - Nancy Bottomley Dunphey, of Manahawkin, NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Richard and her loving son, William.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00am at the Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, 333 N. Main St., Manahawkin, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to s.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019