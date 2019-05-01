Services
Matawan - Nancy Celia Levin, 61 of Matawan passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Madison Center, Matawan. She was born in Neptune Township.

Miss Levin was a school teacher for Middlesex County Vocational Education, New Brunswick, where she was a special education child specialist. She was a graduate of Georgian Court College.

She was predeceased by her parents, Abraham and Florence Poust Levin. Surviving are her brothers, William and Stewart Levin, and her sister, Ann Levin Grega.

Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 1, 2019
