Nancy Claire Lobell
Middletown - Nancy Claire Lobell (nee Levy) of Middletown, NJ died after a tragic accident on Monday October 7.
Husband of Marc Lobell, mother of Marshall and Marian, sister of Diane Baxter (Robert), Navesink NJ. Her parents were Lois Levy and Robert Levy. Nancy was born in New York City on February 24, 1960 and was raised in Oakhurst NJ and lived in NY City for 10 years. She graduated from Ocean Township High School and Clark University. Nancy worked at BBDO, Siebel Mohr and A&W Beverages as a Brand Marketing executive, before dedicating her life to her family.
Nancy was a joyous, wonderful person who had a constant smile. Family and friends were most important to her and she was generous to all. She was intensely interested in people and sparked new relationships wherever she went. She loved travelling the world and learning about cultures. She was an avid skier, tennis player, and practiced yoga for many years. She loved spending time at Ocean Beach Club in Elberon, NJ - serving as president for 4 years from 2004-2008. Nancy recently completed backpacking the 270-mile Long Trail in VT, with her husband. She was an avid reader, studied Literature, and Art History at NYU Continuing Ed for many years. She cared deeply about charities, especially CPC Behavioral Healthcare, where she served on the board directors, and Impact 100 / Monmouth county.
Nancy will be greatly missed and her family and friends are heartbroken.
In lieu of flowers, please send charitable donations to CPC Behavioral Healthcare in Eatontown, NJ. Bloomfield-Cooper, Ocean, are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019