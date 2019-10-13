|
|
Nancy Colleen Stone Phillips
Eatontown - Nancy Colleen Stone Phillips, 62 of Eatontown passed away peacefully at home on October 10, 2019. From an early age, Nancy worked at a local dry cleaners in Atlantic Highlands where she made many lifelong friends. Nancy went on to work at other local customer service jobs making many friends before she was disabled by the effects of multiple sclerosis.
Nancy was always known for her kindness and respect that she showed to everyone. Although she was plagued with chronic illness, she never complained and always had a smile and kind word when you would see her. She loved her family above all, often spoiling her many nieces and nephews as if they were her own children. Nancy's love for dogs was immeasurable with one of her favorite pastimes being to walk her beloved Kingsley. She also loved nothing more than a trip to Walmart or a dollar store.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Calvin W. Stone Sr and Joan Stone as well as her brother Wayne Stone. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 42 years; Richard W. Phillips, her brother Calvin W. Stone Jr. (Barbara) Leonardo NJ, her sister Joanne Stone Monmouth County NJ, her brother Thomas Stone (Alisa) Atlantic Highlands NJ and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leonardo First Aid & Rescue Squad or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society New Jersey Chapter , Aspen Corporate Park 1, 1480 US Highway 9 North , Suite 301, Woodbridge, NJ, 07095 in Nancy's name.
Friends will be received at Posten-McGinley Funeral Home , 59 E Lincoln Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ on Tuesday from 4 to 7pm. A prayer service will be conducted at the Funeral Home at 6:30pm. Internment Private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019