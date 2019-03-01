|
Nancy Critchley
Belmar - Nancy Critchley, 91, of Belmar, NJ died peacefully on Monday, Feb 25, 2019. Born Ann Elizabeth Lackey on March 30,1927 in Newark, NJ. Daughter of Det. John Kenneth Lackey of Newark and Catherine Tunney Reddington of County Mayo, Ireland. Nancy was the wife of 50 years to the late Joseph John Critchley, who passed on Nov 29, 2005. Survived by her daughter, Tara and her husband, Mark Murphy of Weston, MA and daughter Kerry and husband Erling Madsen of Salisbury, CT. Devoted grandmother to five Mark Jr, Michaela, and Kyle Murphy, Hannah and Matthew Madsen. Nancy was a graduate of Our Lady of the Valley High School, Orange, NJ and a graduate of the Newark School of the Arts. She began her career as a buyer for Bambergers, Newark working part-time as an artist and later worked for Bell Telephone Co, Newark and Mount Vernon Elementary, Newark Public Schools. She enjoyed her summers with family and friends on the beaches of Belmar residing there permanently in 1972. She had many creative interests, but most enjoyed was her oil painting.
Visiting will be Monday, from 10 AM until 12noon at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Service will be held at 12noon at the funeral home, followed by burial in St. Anne Cemetery, Wall. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 1, 2019